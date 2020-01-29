A 24-year-old man was ordered held without bail Wednesday in the stabbing death of LaZell Hampton.

Omaha police responded to a stabbing at 2309 Irving Court shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found Hampton, 22, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and later died from his injury.

Ahmed Ismaeil, 24, of Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Finest Hampton said he last saw his older brother, LaZell Hampton, about 6 p.m. Friday when LaZell left to go home with his girlfriend.

LaZell Hampton, 22, was a graduate of Papillion-La Vista South High School, and participated in activities including show choir, modeling, dancing and guitar.

Finest said he does not know what happened after he last saw his brother. He said Ismaeil is the ex-boyfriend of LaZell’s girlfriend.

LaZell was the oldest of five children and an employee of a clothing store in Gretna, Finest said.

