Omaha police say a 31-year-old man walked into an Omaha hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning.
The man, Deandre Hagens, told police he was driving southbound on Highway 75 and had taken the Hamilton Street exit. He was stopped at the intersection when someone pulled up next to him and fired shots into his vehicle.
Hagens drove himself to the Nebraska Medical Center and police were called at 3:17 a.m. His wounds are not life-threatening, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
