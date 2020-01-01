Omaha police say a 31-year-old man walked into an Omaha hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The man, Deandre Hagens, told police he was driving southbound on Highway 75 and had taken the Hamilton Street exit. He was stopped at the intersection when someone pulled up next to him and fired shots into his vehicle.

Hagens drove himself to the Nebraska Medical Center and police were called at 3:17 a.m. His wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Tags

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription