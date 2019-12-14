A man died after being shot in north Omaha on Friday night. 

Omaha police responded to the scene near 18th and Emmet Streets about 10:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation there. (ShotSpotter is a network of pole-mounted microphones that detect the sound of gunfire and report it to police.) While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers found Charles Toles, 30, in a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. 

A second man, 23-year-old Kameron Jones, also was injured in the shooting.

Emergency dispatch reports indicated that shots may have been fired from a vehicle in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

