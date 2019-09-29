A 31-year-old man died Saturday night at an Omaha hospital after being found with stab wounds near 33rd and Howard Streets. 

Shane E. Inks, a Bellevue resident, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center about 10:30 p.m. where he later died. Omaha police have not said whether they are considering his death a homicide.

No information on any arrests or suspects has been released. If Inks' death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 13th known killing this year in Omaha.

