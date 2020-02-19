cm-shooting002

The Omaha police and fire departments on the scene of a shooting near 36th and Spring Streets on Wednesday. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A 32-year-old man died Wednesday following a shooting on South 36th Street in Omaha.

Howard Meemer was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Wednesday and later died of his wounds, according to Omaha police.

Officers were called to 3073 S. 36th St. shortly after 12:30 p.m., where they found the gravely wounded Meemer.

Police indicated that two people, a male and female, were taken into custody a short time later near 36th and Spring Streets.

