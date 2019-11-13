A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson in the fire that occurred Monday at the Siena-Francis House.
The fire occurred in a community living room of an apartment building at the homeless shelter.
Video surveillance and interviews led fire investigators to make the arrest, according to a report released late Wednesday evening.
The fire at 1139 N. 18th St. was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday, and when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke in the living room. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
