A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson in the fire that occurred Monday at the Siena-Francis House.

The fire occurred in a community living room of an apartment building at the homeless shelter.

Video surveillance and interviews led fire investigators to make the arrest, according to a report released late Wednesday evening.

The fire at 1139 N. 18th St. was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday, and when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke in the living room. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription