A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June shooting in the Old Market.

Mandrell Swiney was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and weapons charges.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on June 15. Ja’Vion Milton, then 19 years old, was wounded.

Nancy Gaarder

