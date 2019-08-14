A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June shooting in the Old Market.
Mandrell Swiney was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and weapons charges.
The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on June 15. Ja’Vion Milton, then 19 years old, was wounded.
— Nancy Gaarder
