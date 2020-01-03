A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a teenager in Bellevue last week was ordered held without bail Friday. 

Alfredo V. Dominguez III, of Lincoln, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and three weapons charges in connection with a Dec. 28 shooting.

Randy N. Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha, was found lying on the ground by Bellevue police officers about 3 a.m. near Columbus Avenue and Denver Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Omaha police officers found Garcia-Ramos' blue Toyota Corolla near 23rd and U Streets on Monday, which family members believed was stolen. Bellevue officers then followed two teens and arrested them after the Toyota crashed near U.S. Highway 75 and Q Street.

A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder. They have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Authorities issued a warrant for Dominguez's arrest on Tuesday. He was arrested Thursday in Lincoln. 

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

