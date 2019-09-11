A 19-year-old was shot in the leg just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near 50th and Spaulding Streets, officials said.

Alex Williford’s wounds were considered serious but not life-threatening, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Police are searching for a dark blue or black Chrysler 200 with paper plates.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of $10,000. To contact Crime Stoppers anonymously, call 402-444-7867, visit www.p3tips.com or download the p3tips mobile app.

