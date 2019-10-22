A 21-year-old inmate ran from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and removed his electronic monitoring device, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Charles Castillo-Hernandez escaped from the facility, located just south of Eppley Airfield, a release from the agency said. Staff followed Castillo-Hernandez until he jumped a fence near the perimeter of the facility.

Omaha police searched the area but could not find Castillo-Hernandez. The release said he was able to remove the electronic monitoring device that he was wearing. 

Castillo-Hernandez is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. 

He is serving a sentence of five to nine years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. He started his sentence on October 17, 2016, and is eligible for parole in July. 

Community custody is the least-restrictive custody level and facility. Inmates are allowed to work outside the facility, go to school and attend church services with approval and without direct supervision. 

