A 46-year-old inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Wednesday, officials said.

Trent Toline of Omaha was found unresponsive in his cell at 11:37 a.m. by County Corrections Department personnel who attempted to revive him, Corrections Director Mike Myers said in a press release.

Toline was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., Myers said.

Toline had been serving time at the corrections facility since March 19 for a violation of probation.

A grand jury will convene and review the details surrounding Toline’s death, which happens with all in-custody deaths.

“The Douglas County Department of Corrections extends our condolences to Mr. Toline’s family and loved ones,” Myers said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

