GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A 74-year-old Grand Island man allegedly told his 18-year-old stepdaughter that if she had sexual relations with him, he would help her with the immigration process.

Instead of having sex, the stepdaughter reported the proposition to Grand Island police.

The man admitted to asking his stepdaughter what she was willing to sacrifice for immigration documents and saying that she had to succumb to sexual relations with him after she married, police say.

In Hall County Court on Monday, the man was charged with attempt of a felony and solicitation of prostitution.

The crime should be regarded as human trafficking as well as sexual assault, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Human traffickers look for vulnerable people. In this area and probably nationally, Duering said, the people most vulnerable to this type of activity are immigrants and drug abusers.

How would a 74-year-old man be able to help with immigration documents?

“Chances are he may not even be able to, but if she doesn’t know the immigration laws and doesn’t know the process, she may not know that,” Duering said. “And that’s pretty common as well. A lot of these people are promising things that they can’t carry out.”

There is a possibility that the man could have been arranging for a marriage to a U.S. citizen or had access to other helpful steps. “But chances are his ability to help her would have probably been nominal,” Duering said.

Bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 18.

