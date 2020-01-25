Finest Hampton said he last saw his older brother, LaZell Hampton, about 6 p.m. Friday when LaZell left to go home with his girlfriend.
The younger sibling awakened Saturday to learn that his 22-year-old brother was the victim of a fatal stabbing.
“He was a person who could light up the room with every step he took, just by a smile,” said Finest Hampton, 20.
Omaha police responded to a stabbing at 2309 Irving Court shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson.
Officers arrived to find LaZell Hampton suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and later died from his injury.
Ahmed Ismaeil, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, police said.
Finest said he does not know what happened after he last saw his brother. He said Ismaeil is the ex-boyfriend of LaZell’s girlfriend.
“Early this morning, I found out when everyone was posting about it,” Finest said.
“My brother was very kindhearted, and I know he never did anybody wrong,” he said. “He never meant wrong.”
LaZell was the oldest of five children and an employee of a clothing store in Gretna, Finest said.
He was also a graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School, Finest said, and participated in activities including show choir, modeling, dancing and guitar.
Finest said he is thankful for the messages of support LaZell’s friends have been posting on social media.
“It’s just the impact that he leaves on people,” he said. “I aspire to be like my brother.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at crimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.