A 14-year-old girl who drove the pickup truck that collided with a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist and seriously injuring his passenger, did not have any legal driving privileges, Omaha police said Monday.
Chloe Kuchta, of Omaha, does not have a driving permit or a driver's license, investigators said.
"We are working with the (Douglas) County Attorney's Office to determine charges," said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha Police Department spokesman.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office still was reviewing reports about the crash.
About 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Kuchta was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup east on Q Street, police said. As she tried to turn left to head north on South 156th Street, she collided with a 2006 Harley-Davidson ridden by Dillon Flesner.
Flesner's passenger, Jenna Dieffenbach, was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on an eastbound Honda CR-V.
Both Flesner and Dieffenbach were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Flesner, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Dieffenbach, 24, of Omaha, suffered serious injuries to her abdomen, pelvis, arm and ankle, police said.
Neither Kuchta nor her two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were seriously injured, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.