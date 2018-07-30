A 19-year-old man was critically injured in what may be a gang-related shooting late Sunday afternoon in Omaha.
The shooting was reported at 4:50 p.m. at 6112 Jaynes St.
Travis Kellogg was shot in the neck while outside near the front door, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jake Ritonya.
Kellogg was taken in critical condition to Nebraska Medical Center. He was stabilized and rushed into surgery, Ritonya said.
Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Witnesses gave conflicting accounts on what led to the shooting.
Police were searching for a white SUV that may be connected to the shooting.
Ritonya said the shooting may be gang-related.
