A 17-year-old boy in a pickup truck drove circles on ball fields at the Kelley Softball Complex this week, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage to the fields, Omaha police said. 

The teen was caught driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche on a ball field about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Omaha police officers spoke with the boy and the four other people in the truck. 

The teen told the officers he was driving on the fields because "We wanted to have fun," according to a police report. 

He told police he was able to enter the field because a gate had been left open. 

Matthew Ruma, a City of Omaha employee who does maintenance on the fields, said driving a vehicle on frosted grass "will permanently damage the field," the police report said. The employee said the grass will need to be replaced. 

Officers noted that there were tire tracks on the entire ball field. 

The teen was released to his mother and cited on suspicion of damage to property less than $1,500 and a city ordinance prohibiting driving on park grass. 

