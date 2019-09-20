A 14-year-old boy has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in connection with a Friday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old boy fatally wounded.

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, was booked on suspicion of discharge of a firearm in a vehicle.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police were called about a shooting near 43rd Street and Laurel Avenue . When officers arrived, they found Gary L. Marshall in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Marshall, who was a senior at Omaha Burke High School, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two juveniles at the scene were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police said they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident.

An investigation determined that the juveniles were in possession of a firearm and that it was discharged while being handled, police said.

The school had counselors on hand at Burke, said Omaha Public Schools spokesman Jeremy Maskel.

