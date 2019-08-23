A 23-year-old man has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the June slaying of a man in north Omaha.
Omaha police have arrested Bol Kueth in the death of Jal Dak Kun, who was shot June 23.
Kun, 24, was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center. Nyoun Joak, 25, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He no longer is a patient at the hospital.
The shooting was reported at 1:05 a.m. June 23 near 32nd and Seward Streets. Police were called to the area for a report of multiple gunshots.
Court records show that Dak lived in a house at 32nd and Seward. One of the men was found near the home at the address of the house and the other closer to the street, police said. Officers administered first-aid and CPR until emergency personnel from the Omaha Fire Department arrived.
