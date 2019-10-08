Homicide suspect

A surveillance camera inside Tobacco and Vape at 3202 L St. recorded this photo of the suspect. 

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in a South Omaha tobacco store.

Police said Jacobi Terry of Omaha also was arrested on suspicion of use of a gun to commit a felony in the death of Bahy Altairi, 21. Terry was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Officers were called to Tobacco and Vape, 3202 L St., about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 to investigate a shooting. Altairi was found inside the store and pronounced dead. 

A surveillance camera in the store took a photo of a suspect. Police released an image to the public and asked for help identifying the person.

Terry is a junior at Omaha Central High School, a spokesman for the Omaha Public Schools said.

"Crime Stoppers was instrumental in solving this case. I want to thank the community for providing anonymous tips that led our department to arrest and charge the suspect," Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription