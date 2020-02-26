A three-car crash near 222nd and Q Streets involving a wrong-way driver sent four people to the hospital, including two who were in critical condition.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies determined that a Toyota Camry was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Q Street shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two eastbound pickup trucks unsuccessfully avoided colliding with the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, who was in and out of consciousness, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. The male driver of one pickup had to be cut out of the vehicle. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a broken neck and compound fractures to both legs.
The male driver of the second pickup and his daughter were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Deputies suspect alcohol was involved in the collision and are awaiting the results of a blood draw from the Toyota driver.
Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said Omaha police officers earlier had been called to the Walmart at 180th Street and West Center Road to check on the well being of the Toyota driver, who left before officers could arrive.
Hudson did not release the names of any of the drivers involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.