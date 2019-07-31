A man was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha Wednesday after being shot three times in Glenwood, Iowa, police there told KMTV.
Glenwood police set a large perimeter around a Glenwood neighborhood, and it's possible that someone had barricaded themselves in a home, KMTV reported.
