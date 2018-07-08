About $5,000 worth of copper was stolen from a television tower on University of Nebraska property in Saunders County, authorities said.
The theft at the NU Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, near Ithaca, was reported Friday.
No suspects were immediately identified. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and University of Nebraska-Lincoln police were investigating.
