About $25,000 worth of items were stolen during a break-in at the Overland Sheepskin Co. in Omaha's Old Market. 

An employee of the business at 1011 Howard St., noticed the back door was open when she responded to an intrusion alarm at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police reported. An officer reported that the back door had been forced open. 

The employee made a list of missing items.

Overland Sheepskin Co. opened in Omaha in 1975 with an extensive collection of sheepskin coats, designer leather jackets, fur coats and other goods. 

 Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

