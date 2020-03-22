tecumseh state prison
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Four staff members at the Tecumseh State Prison were injured Saturday morning in an assault by two inmates during the search of a cell. 

One of the staff members was diagnosed with a concussion, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The three other suffered scrapes and bruises. 

The assault began when one inmate refused a cell search and appeared to be disposing of homemade alcohol in a toilet, the spokeswoman said. When the inmate physically refused to let staff members into his cell, they used chemicals in an effort to subdue him.

At that time, a second inmate from the same cell punched a staff member in the head. Staff members used more chemicals in response to the assault as both inmates kicked and punched the responding staff members, the spokeswoman said. 

Eventually, the men were restrained. The housing unit was placed on modified operations when other inmates in the area refused to comply with orders from staff members after the attacks.

The incident will be investigated and the findings will be provided to the Johnson County attorney.  A prison disciplinary process will be used to determine sanctions against the inmates, such as loss of good time, the Corrections Department spokeswoman said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

