Drug Enforcement Administration agents partnered with other area law enforcement agencies to help convict 21 high-ranking members of a drug-trafficking organization based in California.

Operation Despacito also confiscated an estimated $2 million drugs, including 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 50,000 fentanyl pills and 10 kilograms of heroin, the DEA said in a Wednesday press release. In addition, approximately $425,000 in drug proceeds and assets were seized during a two-year period starting in April 2017. 

The DEA's Des Moines resident office, which is part of the DEA’s Omaha Division, took part in the investigation. In addition to the drugs, agents seized three assault rifles, multiple stolen handguns and a stolen U.S. Marine Corps firearm silencer.

The 21 defendants received combined sentences totaling 218 years in federal prison. Of the 21 defendants, nine methamphetamine suppliers were residents of Iowa, while nine California residents supplied the drugs to Iowa.  

