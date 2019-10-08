An argument between two women after a car crash in Omaha escalated into a shooting Monday night that sent one of them to the hospital.

Police officers were called shortly before 11:15 p.m. to 27th Street and St. Mary's Avenue, where they encountered two 29-year-old women, one of whom had been shot.

The women had begun to argue after getting into a car crash, police said Tuesday, and the argument got physical. During the altercation, one of the women got a firearm from her vehicle and shot the other woman.

The woman who was shot was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspected shooter was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, destruction of property and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription