By Kevin Cole and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
On Tuesday she changed the name of her group. Instead of naming Condoluci and calling him a predator, the headline reads “Free James Fairbanks.”
Authorities arrested James P. Fairbanks, 43, on Tuesday in connection with Condoluci’s slaying. Charges are pending.
Smith has shared ways that group members can donate to a fund to hire an attorney for Fairbanks and his jail commissary account. She offered to tell her son’s story in court if it would help his case.
“Sexual abuse is not just a set of events. It is a life sentence for the victims,” she wrote Tuesday. “It is time we fix this broken system! Repeat offenders should be locked up for life or public hanging. No more!”
Smith said she thinks her son’s drug problems stemmed from the sexual assault.
Condoluci, then 37, pleaded no contest to attempted lewd and lascivious assault upon a child. He was sentenced to four years of probation and drug counseling.
Condoluci, a former nightclub bouncer, had touched the boy’s penis and had the boy touch his while both were fully dressed in May 1993, the article said.
Condoluci also was convicted in Sarpy County in 2007 for sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to five years in prison. According to a court affidavit, a 13-year-old girl told Bellevue police that Condoluci, then 50 years old, raped her in early 2006. Condoluci served 2½ years because of Nebraska’s good time law, which cuts sentences in half. He was released in 2009.
Omaha authorities think Fairbanks wrote a letter to local news media outlets in which the writer took responsibility for Condoluci’s slaying. In the letter, the anonymous author recounted stumbling across Condoluci’s sex offender registry information when searching for apartments.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The author reported seeing Condoluci staring at kids playing in the street and researched him. The writer mentioned Smith’s Facebook group, which was public, and Condoluci’s previous convictions.
“I know in this messed up judicial system that means I will face far more severe punishment for stopping him than he did” for sexually assaulting children, the person wrote. “But I could no longer do nothing.”
Smith has cheered Condoluci’s death but also said her group was not built for the purpose of vigilante activity.
“What happened happened!” Smith wrote Tuesday. “I do not believe James was acting as a vigilante. I believe he had seen enough of the wreckage sexual abuse causes and may have felt helpless and ‘snapped when he saw what he saw. He is as much a victim as my son and the other children.”
She added in that post that she doesn’t know Fairbanks personally, but thinks he is a good man and deserves support.
“People who go out and kill just to kill do not!”
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.