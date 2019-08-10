Emergency room (teaser) (copy)
A woman was stabbed in Omaha near 24th and Pratt Streets early Saturday morning.

Omaha police officers responded around 6:03 a.m. where they found a female victim with stab wounds in the arm and chest areas. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to a police report. 

The victim told officers she was stabbed by a man, but she was unable to provide any other information on the suspect.

She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center and an investigation is ongoing.

