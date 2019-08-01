A search is underway for a 37-year-old woman accused of shooting a man several times Wednesday evening inside a home in Glenwood, Iowa. 

Brandy Clark is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man at a home near 3rd and Vine Streets, according to a statement from the Mills County attorney. Glenwood police officers found the injured man about 8:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911. 

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. No information about his condition has been released.

Police arrived at the house in Glenwood, set up barricades and evacuated residents from nearby homes, according to a report by KMTV. Officers initially thought Clark had barricaded herself inside. 

Anyone with information of Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Glenwood Police Department at (712) 527-4844. Police said Clark may be armed and dangerous.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

Follow Omaha.com for developments.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription