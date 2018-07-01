Omaha police arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed her roommate early Saturday, police report.
At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 2103 N. 16th St., where they found Damion Scott, 45, who said his roommate cut him on the arm with a box cutter during an argument, according to a police report.
Scott did not wish to receive medical treatment, police said.
The roommate, Tina Hill, 42, was taken into custody at the Douglas County Jail and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, police said.
