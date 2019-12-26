A 20-year-old Oregon woman jumped from a vehicle moving 50 mph on Interstate 80 near Sidney, Nebraska, on Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a theft and assault at Love’s Truck Stop in Sidney on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the patrol. The suspects were reportedly driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on I-80.

A trooper located the SUV and attempted a traffic stop. The release said as the SUV reduced to speeds of about 50 mph, a female passenger jumped from the SUV and then fled on foot.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The woman was caught and the SUV stopped in the center of the eastbound lanes of I-80.

The 22-year-driver of Portland, Oregon, and a 27-year-old passenger of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, were taken into custody.

The press release said troopers found more than a pound of marijuana in the SUV and a drink that had been stolen from the truck stop.

The Portland, Oregon, woman was treated for “moderate injuries” she received when she jumped from the SUV, the release said.

All three were arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and other charges.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription