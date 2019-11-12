A 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday night following a shooting in north Omaha.
Police were called to a home near 34th Avenue and Ruggles Street just after 11 p.m. Officers located Dana Cox, who police said appeared to have suffered three gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Police said Cox underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Police said the shots came from outside the residence.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.