The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 23-year-old Iowa man who they said was forcibly detaining a woman in a vehicle that was traveling across Nebraska.
The patrol found the vehicle about 6 p.m. Monday near North Platte, within 20 minutes of receiving a report from Waterloo, Iowa, authorities that a man from that town may be detaining a woman in a Toyota Corolla. The woman was driving.
The man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
