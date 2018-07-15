A woman was shot and critically injured about 11:45 p.m. Sunday near 24th and Taylor Streets in Omaha, according to initial 911 dispatch reports.
She was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
A bullet ruptured a gas line in the area, and crews from Metropolitan Utilities District were called in to help.
Crowds gathered at the Medical Center in response to the shooting and an earlier unrelated shooting in South Omaha. Police were called to the hospital to help with the crowds.
