A 37-year-old woman accused of shooting a man several times inside a house in Glenwood, Iowa, has been taken into custody, the Mills County attorney said Thursday. 

Brandy N. Clark is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man Wednesday at a home near 3rd and Vine Streets in Glenwood. Glenwood police officers found the injured man about 8:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911. 

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, police said. 

Clark was taken into custody about 10:50 a.m. Thursday when she returned to the house, the Mills County attorney said in a statement. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury; and domestic abuse assault with intent to cause serious injury.

Clark is being held at the Mills County Jail pending an appearance before a magistrate. The incident is still under investigation.

When police arrived at the house Wednesday, officers set up barricades and evacuated residents from nearby homes, according to a report by KMTV. Officers initially thought Clark had barricaded herself inside. 

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

