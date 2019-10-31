Cutting at apartment

Omaha police investigated a cutting Thursday afternoon at an apartment building northeast of 65th Avenue and Boyd Street.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A woman and a toddler were found bloodied Thursday in an apartment near 65th and Boyd Streets after they were cut, and a man who jumped from the window of the third-story unit was taken into custody.

Omaha police were sent to 6518 Boyd St. after 12:35 p.m. to investigate a possible cutting, Police Sgt. Sean Quinlan said at the scene. Officers found two people who had sustained injuries consistent with being cut, he said. The two were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Shortly thereafter, he said, police apprehended a suspect in the incident. He, too, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Detwone Smith and his wife, Cachara Stubblefield, said they were in a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex when they saw a man climb out of a third-story window. He then fell and landed near the front of their car.

Smith and Stubblefield said they asked the man if he was OK, but he was incoherent.

They then went inside the building, which is where they live, and saw a woman who was calling 911 as she tried to get into a third-floor apartment.

Not long after, the two said, fire crews showed up and broke a chain latch on the door to get inside the unit.

A woman and a toddler girl were on the floor in pools of blood, Smith and Stubblefield said.

“The baby was bleeding but crying faintly,” Smith said. “The woman was barely moving.

“It was the craziest thing I ever seen,” he said.

Afterward, Smith said, he and his wife went outside to see where the man went. Police officers told them the man had been found in a wooded area near the apartments. Smith and Stubblefield identified him for officers as the man who had jumped out of the window.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

