A window at the GOP headquarters in Lincoln was damaged Friday for the second time this week.

Ryan Hamilton began his Friday cleaning up damage from vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party's Lincoln headquarters, where he works as the party's executive director.

It was the second instance of vandalism at the downtown Lincoln office this week and the fifth in two years.  

Police and the state GOP are checking footage from nearby security cameras to see who tossed a brick at a window at the front entrance of the building, 1610 N St., sometime before 6 a.m. Friday.

Over the lunch hour Wednesday, someone tossed a rock through an alley-facing window of Hamilton’s own office at the party’s headquarters.

Combined, the damage to the windows could run into the thousands of dollars, Hamilton said. The party has sent supporters an email to raise funds to help cover the costs of the first attack.

Leaders of the Nebraska Democratic Party have condemned such attacks as beneath Nebraska politics. Lincoln police said there was no indication either instance of vandalism was political, but said they still are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident or the earlier cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.​

