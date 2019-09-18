Sometimes, it's hard to figure out why bad things happen.
Other times, it's painfully obvious.
After 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 46-year-old woman told Lincoln police that someone shot at her vehicle during a road rage incident.
Why might that have happened?
The woman told officers she was eastbound on South Street approaching 40th Street when her 28-year-old son, who was in her front passenger seat, started hanging out the window, yelling and flipping off the driver next to them.
The woman said someone in the other vehicle began shooting at her car. She turned onto Cotner Boulevard, pulled into a fire station and called police. Officers found one bullet hole in the vehicle.
The day before, just after 4:30 p.m., Lincoln police and Lincoln fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 46th and Meredeth Streets. Firefighters extinguished a fire on the third floor of the apartment that caused approximately $4,000 in damage.
Why did that fire occur?
Officers learned that a 19-year-old woman had lit letters from her ex on fire and left them on the carpet before taking a nap. She said they weren't burning like she thought they would.
The woman woke up a short time later to the sound of the smoke detector.
She was cited on suspicion of negligent burning.
