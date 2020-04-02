A west Omaha bar is the first to be cited by Omaha police on suspicion of violating a Douglas County health order that requires bars and restaurants to offer only sales to go.

E’Z Place Bar and Grill, 15761 West Dodge Road, had been the subject of numerous complaints alleging that it is violating the order, according to police.

Lt. Sherie Thomas said that when officers went into the bar shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, they saw four customers drinking alcohol and sharing a large pitcher.

The bartender, Christal Swenson, was issued a misdemeanor citation, and a tavern report was written. A representative of the bar could not be reached for comment.