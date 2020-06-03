The teenage driver of an SUV that crashed last summer near Blair on a farm field road — a crash that killed another teen in the vehicle — will serve nearly 3½ years of probation, a judge decided Wednesday.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, appeared in court for a disposition hearing before Washington County Juvenile Judge Francis W. Barron III. Maguire was sentenced to three years and 172 days' probation for motor vehicle homicide reckless driving.
The length of probation coincides with Maguire's 19th birthday.
Barron also ordered the teen not to drive again until he reached age 19, perform 200 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the family of the teen who died.
Prosecutors dismissed three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents.
In juvenile court, defendants admit or deny charges instead of pleading guilty, not guilty or no contest.
Dylan's mother, Makayla Maguire, 35, has pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent child abuse and one count of contributing to delinquency of a child. She will be sentenced June 10.
The crash, which occurred northwest of Blair on a field road a half-mile west of the intersection of Washington County Roads 23 and 18, killed 14-year-old Heidy Martinez. It occurred before 10:25 a.m. July 5, 2019.
Officials said the Chevrolet SUV was going south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then entered a cornfield on the east side of the road and rolled.
Two males and four females, ages 13 and 14, were in the SUV, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson has said. Only one of the teens was wearing a seat belt, he said.
Dylan had a school permit that allows an unsupervised driver to travel between school and home. But Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Beckman said Wednesday that the teens were out on a joy ride.
Heidy Martinez, who would have been a freshman at Blair High School, was a "dedicated" Gerald Otte Blair Middle School band member and "did extremely well academically," Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randy Gilson has said.
"(It's) just a terrible loss," Gilson said last summer. "She was just so outgoing, friendly and always wore a smile on her face. She's going to forever be missed."
