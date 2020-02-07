A screenshot of a message allegedly posted on Snapchat on Friday warned of a possible shooting at Bellevue East High School.

"Dont go to school Monday," the message said. "There may/may not be a shooting caused by someone (not disclosing name). Convince them not to go. I'm trying to save people." 

The school is aware of the post and is working with law enforcement, said Amanda Oliver, a Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman. 

"We communicated with all our families and staff around 9:30 p.m.," Oliver said. 

Superintendent Jeff Rippe shared the message in a tweet that said, "Safety of students and staff is always our priority and we will make sure this is the case when everyone returns on Monday."

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

