A screenshot of a message allegedly posted on Snapchat on Friday warned of a possible shooting at Bellevue East High School.
"Dont go to school Monday," the message said. "There may/may not be a shooting caused by someone (not disclosing name). Convince them not to go. I'm trying to save people."
The school is aware of the post and is working with law enforcement, said Amanda Oliver, a Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman.
"We communicated with all our families and staff around 9:30 p.m.," Oliver said.
Superintendent Jeff Rippe shared the message in a tweet that said, "Safety of students and staff is always our priority and we will make sure this is the case when everyone returns on Monday."
Thank you for sharing @EthanBelcher6 . We are aware of the situation and will be emailing parents shortly regarding this situation. Safety of students and staff is always our priority and we will make sure this is the case when everyone returns on Monday. https://t.co/uxBZ7wtw7I— Jeff Rippe (@RippeJeff) February 8, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.