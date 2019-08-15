Semi hits cruisers

The driver of a semi is accused of crashing into Wahoo police cruiser and Saunders County Sheriff’s car. All three vehicles came to rest in the yard of a nearby home.

 Saunders County Sheriff's Office

A 60-year-old Wahoo man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder after he rammed a Saunders County Sheriff's Office SUV and a Wahoo police cruiser with his semi truck. 

A Saunders County judge set the man's bail at 10 percent of $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released from jail.

The charge is the result of an incident that occurred about 7 p.m. Tuesday when police and deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of East 2nd Street of Wahoo to investigate a domestic disturbance, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz. 

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by the suspect, who was driving a semi truck.

"The driver of the semi accelerated into a yard and toward an officer," Stukenholtz said. "He re-entered the street and accelerated toward and crashed into a Wahoo police car and Saunders County sheriff’s car."

All three vehicles came to rest in the yard of a nearby home. The semi driver got out of the semi and confronted officers with a baseball bat before being taken into custody, Stukenholtz said. 

Both law enforcement vehicles were totaled. One officer was treated for his injuries and released. 

The man also was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and two counts of criminal mischief over $5,000. 

