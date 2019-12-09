Virgin Mary and the angels

Statues of the Virgin Mary and two angels were stolen recently from the front yard of an Omaha couple's home.

An Omaha couple are hoping someone returns the statues of the Virgin Mary and two angels that were stolen from their front yard.

The three statues were stolen sometime last week, said Mary Buglewicz Duffy. They sat in Duffy’s front yard near 44th and Mayberry Streets. 

The statues hold more sentimental value than monetary value to Duffy. The set belonged to her mother, who died five years ago, and used to be set up at her parents’ home. Duffy said she and her kids had fond memories of seeing the statues displayed there.

Duffy said she thinks the theft took at least two people to pull off. The statues, made of concrete and painted white, weigh between 30 and 50 pounds.

The statue of Mary sits about 2½ feet tall and each of the angel statues is about 8 inches high. 

Duffy said she is filing a police report. In the meantime, the theft has been posted on the Nextdoor app.

Duffy and her husband have been driving around the neighborhood to see if the thieves dropped the statues somewhere.

“I would hope that somebody, out of the goodness of their heart, would (return them), but I don't know,” Duffy said.

