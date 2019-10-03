Nine staff members at Hitchcock Elementary School in the Millard school district reported that someone had vandalized their vehicles while they were at work.
Police were called to the school at 5809 S. 104th St. at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found nine vehicles with damage that "appeared to be from being kicked," according to police.
The staff members have some major repairs ahead of them, said Rebecca Kleeman, a school district spokeswoman. Surveillance video showed that a juvenile from the neighborhood, who Kleeman noted is not a Millard student, caused the damage.
"This is disheartening and frustrating for our Hitchcock Elementary staff," Kleeman said. "The vandalism was recorded on our security cameras and (the footage) has been turned over to police."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.