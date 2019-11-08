Vandals knocked over about 75 headstones and caused more than $50,000 in damage at Temple Israel Cemetery near 42nd Street and Redick Avenue in Omaha. 

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday by the cemetery's executive director. The damage at the cemetery, at 6500 N. 42nd St., was done between Halloween and Tuesday morning, the report said. 

The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many were broken. Forensic investigators from the police department went to the cemetery to take photos and document the damage. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

