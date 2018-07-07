The facts of Tuesday’s $1,200 political vandalism of the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln are a conspiracy theorist’s dream.
Two bricks. Multiple strikes of a window. A Pikachu-shaped hole in the front glass of the GOP office. Graffiti on the sidewalk screaming a rising call of immigration advocates: “ABOLISH ICE.”
Security cameras at the business where the bricks were likely stolen, out of service. No immediate arrests. Police still seeking videos and witnesses.
On Friday, Lincoln’s mayor, Democrat Chris Beutler, responded to Republican National Committee member J.L. Spray’s statement that “there had been a lot of tepidness” in the police response.
Beutler rejected the suggestion that law enforcement would be based on the party registration of someone reporting a crime. “Our administration has consistently demonstrated that the safety of all residents is our top priority.”
Partisans have spent much of the week trying to point fingers at activists run amok or find hints of an inside job. They’ve tried to place blame on the rhetoric of “the resistance” or of President Donald Trump.
That has obscured the facts.
What was known Friday: A vandal or vandals threw a pair of bricks into the double-pane front windows of the state GOP headquarters, most likely between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday. A newspaper carrier noticed the broken glass around 3 a.m. and called police.
Officers arrived, saw the damage to the window and kicked out a hole wide enough to check inside the building for possible intruders, in hopes of catching them all. That’s what left glass shards and the window in unusual patterns in the first photos shared. The vandals had gone.
Police progress was delayed by the July 4 holiday, when many nearby businesses were closed.
Now that people are back to work, officers have spoken with the manager of the business where authorities believe the bricks were stolen. The business’s parking lot security camera has been out of order for some time. Police would not identify the business, saying they wanted to give the owner time to seek repairs.
Investigators on Friday asked anybody with video surveillance footage within several blocks of the GOP headquarters at 1610 N St. to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or, if they want to remain anonymous, to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Police are seeking video from 5 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Frankly, if you want to go down the conspiracy road I think the republicans did it. :)
