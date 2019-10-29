Omaha police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a series of robberies that occurred in a span of 45 minutes.

In two of the incidents, the robber fired a gun, police said. No injuries were reported. 

Officers received information that a 17-year-old male suspect was at a residence near 45th and Wirt Streets on Monday, a police spokesman said. They located a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the robberies and found the teen at a nearby residence.

Officers arrested the teen on suspicion of five counts of robbery, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

A 16-year-old male also was booked into the youth center in connection with the crimes. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of four counts of robbery and four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The spree began just before 7 p.m. Sunday, when the Kum and Go near 72nd and Blondo Streets was robbed. The Family Dollar near the Northwest Radial and Charles Street was next at 7:17 p.m. 

Those robberies were followed by a robbery at Tobacco Road near the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and 50th Street at 7:36 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the Bucky’s at 60th and Center Streets was robbed.  

kevin.cole@owh.com

