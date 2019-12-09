Two teenagers suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening in a shooting Monday night in South Omaha.
The circumstances of the shooting weren’t available, but police say it happened near 20th and Y Streets.
Police learned of the shooting after being called to the Nebraska Medical Center about 7 p.m. The teen boys, ages 15 and 16, came to the medical center seeking care.
Information leading to an arrest in this or any shooting can lead to a $10,000 reward. Tipsters are asked to call 402-444-7867, visit p3tips.com or download the P3 Tips mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.