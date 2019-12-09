Two teenagers suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening in a shooting Monday night in South Omaha.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t available, but police say it happened near 20th and Y Streets.

Police learned of the shooting after being called to the Nebraska Medical Center about 7 p.m. The teen boys, ages 15 and 16, came to the medical center seeking care.

Information leading to an arrest in this or any shooting can lead to a $10,000 reward. Tipsters are asked to call 402-444-7867, visit p3tips.com or download the P3 Tips mobile app.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription