Two workers at the Tecumseh State Prison were seriously injured Saturday when they were assaulted by an inmate.

The assault occurred when an inmate violated prison rules and was repeatedly told to stop by a worker, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The inmate then came up to the staff member and punched the worker several times in the head and body. The inmate also assaulted a nearby worker.

Prison staff deployed chemicals to “ensure compliance” from other inmates in the area as staff subdued the inmate who assaulted the two workers, according to a statement by corrections.

One worker required two stitches at a local hospital. The other worker required Dermabond, a skin glue, to close a facial injury.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email