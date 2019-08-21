Authorities are looking for two people who stole a car with a young boy inside at a Council Bluffs gas station early Wednesday morning.
The child was found safe by Council Bluffs police officers soon after they arrived, inside the deserted vehicle.
Officials received a call for the carjacking at 7:15 a.m. at Casey's gas station at 510 23rd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle "a short distance away" from the gas station with the child unharmed in his seat.
Anyone with information should call Council Bluffs police at (712) 328-4765 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at (712) 328-7867.
